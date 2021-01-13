Rarible Market Capitalization Reaches $1.53 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $915,676.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

