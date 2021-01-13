Rarible (RARI) Tops One Day Volume of $588,554.00

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $588,554.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

