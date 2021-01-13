Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,604 ($20.96). 56,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,543.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,567.77. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £922.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.47.

In related news, insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Also, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £14,580 ($19,048.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,660.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

