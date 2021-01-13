Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Reaches $129.54 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $129.54 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,904,845,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

