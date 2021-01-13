Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.40 Price Target

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.40 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ROXG remained flat at $C$1.51 on Wednesday. 119,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,631. Roxgold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.37 million and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.66.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

