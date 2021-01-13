Raymond James Boosts Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $16.00

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CSQPF stock remained flat at $$10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

