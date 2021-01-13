Raymond James Boosts CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,872. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$375.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

