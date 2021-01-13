Raymond James Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $37.50

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.