Raymond James Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $37.50

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.91% from the company’s current price.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.94.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

