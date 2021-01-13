Raymond James Increases Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CFXTF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

