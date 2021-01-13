Raymond James Raises Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$37.50

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CFP traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.71. 130,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. Canfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$24.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 2.8000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

