Raymond James Raises Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CFF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,812. The firm has a market cap of C$64.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

