Raymond James Raises Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$37.50

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE IFP traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.34. 165,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,422. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.49.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

