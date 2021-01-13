Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

