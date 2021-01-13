Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

