Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,632 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,513,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.25. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upped their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

