Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.05. 2,097,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.60 and a 200-day moving average of $473.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

