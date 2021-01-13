Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 965,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

