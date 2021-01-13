Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 632 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cigna by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Cigna by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.81. 1,414,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,665. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

