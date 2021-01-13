Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 10.3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 871,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 675,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $448.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

