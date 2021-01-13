Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 6,836,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

