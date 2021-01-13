Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 642810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,667,384 shares in the company, valued at C$70,742,737.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,669.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

