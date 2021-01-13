Realio Network Trading Down 28.6% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002819 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $113,068.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00238673 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,279.31 or 0.85995290 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

