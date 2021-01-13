RealTract Reaches Market Capitalization of $681,448.30 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 249.6% higher against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $681,448.30 and $895.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.