Rebased Price Reaches $1.21 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Rebased token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rebased has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $182,796.74 and $107.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

