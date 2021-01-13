Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 516,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

