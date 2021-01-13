Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 516,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.