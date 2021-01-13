Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,618,200 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 15th total of 1,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 516,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

