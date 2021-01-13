Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading Down 5.3%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 15,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 10,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property that covers a total area of 1,234 hectares, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares that is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property covering an area of 192 hectares in the III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

