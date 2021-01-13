Red Pulse Phoenix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,914.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.