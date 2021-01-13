ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $120,602.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,812.10 or 0.99656107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00379457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.00617333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00027927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

