Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,985 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 4,948,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

