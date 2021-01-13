Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 483 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.71. 1,073,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.