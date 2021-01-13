Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 533 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.