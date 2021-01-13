Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 7,583,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,115. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

