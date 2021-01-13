Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.01. 1,061,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $652.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

