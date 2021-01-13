Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,158 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. 3,244,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,897. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.