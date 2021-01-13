Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,636. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.