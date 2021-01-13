Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 4,948,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,920. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.