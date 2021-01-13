Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $364.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.46 and a 200 day moving average of $333.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

