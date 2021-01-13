Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 42,952,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,126,430. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

