Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

