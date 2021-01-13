Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. 2,648,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,882. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.