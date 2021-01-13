Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,421 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. 5,204,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.