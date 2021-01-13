Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.