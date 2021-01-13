Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,356,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,176. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.