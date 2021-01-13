Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 2,077,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

