Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 128.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,051,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 990,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

