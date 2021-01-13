Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entergy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,570. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

