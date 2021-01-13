Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $475.55

Shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $475.55 and traded as high as $557.00. Redrow plc (RDW.L) shares last traded at $538.00, with a volume of 794,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 637.55 ($8.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.55. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

