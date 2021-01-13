Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). Approximately 15,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.25 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £172.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.22.

In related news, insider Lisa Anson bought 39,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,128.82).

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for IPF, NASH, and liver fibrosis.

