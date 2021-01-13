reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $778,503.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

